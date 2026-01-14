Left Menu

Indore's New Drinking Water Project: A Catalyst for Growth and Innovation

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a major Rs 800 crore drinking water project in Indore. The initiative will ensure sustainable water resources under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme and promote urban development. Community efforts and government plans aim to boost Indore’s progress in innovation, cleanliness, and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:44 IST
Indore's New Drinking Water Project: A Catalyst for Growth and Innovation
MP CM Mohan Yadav is laying the foundation stone of water supply project (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Indore, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated a pivotal drinking water supply project, valued at over Rs 800 crore. The project, part of the Swachh Jal Abhiyan under the AMRUT 2.0 Indore Water Supply Scheme, seeks to address the city's long-term water needs and support urban development.

During the ceremony, CM Yadav extended festive greetings and expressed sympathy for victims of a recent water-related accident in Bhagirathpura. He emphasized that Makar Sankranti symbolizes progress, paralleling Indore's journey towards growth and innovation. Yadav praised Indore for emerging as a national leader in development and governance.

Highlighting the role of national projects, CM Yadav credited Prime Minister Modi for advancing the state's irrigation through the Sardar Sarovar Dam. Projects like the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal and Ken-Betwa River Linking are aimed at sustaining Indore's progress. Urban Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya lauded the city's collective efforts for the Narmada water project as a testament to Indore's resilience and exemplary civic spirit.

TRENDING

1
Political Storm Brews at Punjab's Maghi Mela

Political Storm Brews at Punjab's Maghi Mela

 India
2
British Minister Denounces Police Leadership Over Soccer Fan Ban

British Minister Denounces Police Leadership Over Soccer Fan Ban

 Global
3
Billionaire Batista Bridges Diplomatic Gaps with Venezuela

Billionaire Batista Bridges Diplomatic Gaps with Venezuela

 Global
4
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches Campaign for Swift Resolution of Land Disputes

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches Campaign for Swift Resolution of...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026