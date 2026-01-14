Indore's New Drinking Water Project: A Catalyst for Growth and Innovation

In a significant development for Indore, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated a pivotal drinking water supply project, valued at over Rs 800 crore. The project, part of the Swachh Jal Abhiyan under the AMRUT 2.0 Indore Water Supply Scheme, seeks to address the city's long-term water needs and support urban development.

During the ceremony, CM Yadav extended festive greetings and expressed sympathy for victims of a recent water-related accident in Bhagirathpura. He emphasized that Makar Sankranti symbolizes progress, paralleling Indore's journey towards growth and innovation. Yadav praised Indore for emerging as a national leader in development and governance.

Highlighting the role of national projects, CM Yadav credited Prime Minister Modi for advancing the state's irrigation through the Sardar Sarovar Dam. Projects like the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal and Ken-Betwa River Linking are aimed at sustaining Indore's progress. Urban Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya lauded the city's collective efforts for the Narmada water project as a testament to Indore's resilience and exemplary civic spirit.