Europe's Defence Renaissance: Rise in Military Spending and Innovations

In the aftermath of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Europe's defence sector has undergone significant transformation, driven by increased military spending across the continent.

Governments are responding to rising geopolitical tensions, enhancing their military capabilities with a projected investment soaring to nearly 130 billion euros by 2025. This surge has sparked investor interest, sending shares of prominent defence firms to record highs.

Leading companies in the field, including Airbus and BAE Systems, have benefitted from the defence boom, while smaller firms like Hensoldt and Saab have emerged as rising stars, driven by a gap in air defence technology and strategic innovations in military hardware.

