Left Menu

Saurav Goyal Takes Helm of Swiggy's Driver and Delivery Segment

Swiggy has appointed Saurav Goyal as Senior Vice President and Head of its driver and delivery segment. Previously leading Business Finance, Goyal will spearhead initiatives to empower delivery partners, pivotal to Swiggy's operations. He will continue his former role until a successor is found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:06 IST
Saurav Goyal Takes Helm of Swiggy's Driver and Delivery Segment
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its internal talent pool, Swiggy has announced the appointment of Saurav Goyal as the new Senior Vice President and Head of its driver and delivery segment.

Saurav, who has been instrumental in managing Swiggy's Business Finance function since June 2020, will spearhead initiatives aimed at empowering the company's delivery partners.

Goyal expressed his commitment to enhancing the infrastructure and support for delivery partners, whom he describes as the backbone of Swiggy's reliability and reach, while he continues to oversee Business Finance operations until a new head is appointed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025