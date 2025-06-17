Saurav Goyal Takes Helm of Swiggy's Driver and Delivery Segment

In a strategic move to bolster its internal talent pool, Swiggy has announced the appointment of Saurav Goyal as the new Senior Vice President and Head of its driver and delivery segment.

Saurav, who has been instrumental in managing Swiggy's Business Finance function since June 2020, will spearhead initiatives aimed at empowering the company's delivery partners.

Goyal expressed his commitment to enhancing the infrastructure and support for delivery partners, whom he describes as the backbone of Swiggy's reliability and reach, while he continues to oversee Business Finance operations until a new head is appointed.

(With inputs from agencies.)