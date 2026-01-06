Swiggy's Instamart Partners with University for Progressive Quick Commerce Training
Swiggy's Instamart partners with Young India Skills University to introduce a skill-based program for youth in Telangana, focusing on careers in the quick commerce industry. This collaboration aims to train 5,000 individuals, fostering a skilled workforce in India's burgeoning supply chain and retail sectors.
Swiggy announced a strategic partnership between its quick commerce platform, Instamart, and Young India Skills University to launch a pioneering academic program aimed at building careers in the quick commerce sector. This initiative targets training over 5,000 youths in Telangana.
The partnership was formalized through a memorandum of understanding and aims to provide practical, industry-aligned learning pathways to prepare graduates for real-world roles within the supply chain and quick commerce operations.
Instamart will contribute its industry expertise, while Young India Skills University provides academic oversight. The initiative balances academic quality with practical exposure, ensuring graduates possess skills demanded by employers.
