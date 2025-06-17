Air India's Boeing 787 Fleet Clears Safety Checks Post Crash

India's aviation authorities assured the public on Tuesday that Air India's Boeing 787 fleet adheres to essential safety standards. This announcement came shortly after a deadly crash involving one of its jets, claiming at least 271 lives.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said comprehensive surveillance was conducted, and the findings revealed no significant safety lapses in the fleet's operation or maintenance protocols.

The DGCA's statement offers reassurance that both the aircraft and its maintenance systems comply with existing safety regulations, despite the recent tragedy.