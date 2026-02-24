​Australia on Tuesday opened a government-backed inquiry into antisemitism, after a mass shooting at a Jewish event at Bondi Beach killed 15 people in December 2025. The attack at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration shocked a country with ‌strict gun laws and fuelled calls for tougher controls and stronger action against antisemitism.

The Royal Commission, the most powerful type of government inquiry in Australia which can compel people to give evidence, will be led by retired judge Virginia Bell. It will consider the events of the shooting as well as antisemitism and ‌social cohesion in Australia, and is expected to report its findings by December this year.

In her opening statement at a court in ‌Sydney on Tuesday, Bell said security arrangements for the event would form a major part of the commission. "The commission needs to investigate the security arrangements for that event, and to report on whether our intelligence and law enforcement agencies performed to maximum effectiveness," Bell said.

Police say the alleged gunmen, Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram, were inspired by Islamic State. Sajid Akram ⁠was shot ​dead by police at the scene, ⁠while Naveed Akram, who was also shot but survived, is currently facing charges including 15 counts of murder and a terror offence.

INQUIRY SCOPE LIMITED Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, no ⁠potential witnesses in Akram's trial will be called to give evidence to the commission, Bell said.

Bell said she plans to meet with victims' families in private to explain some ​of the limitations of her inquiry. Richard Lancaster, the top lawyer assisting Bell with the inquiry, said his team had sent dozens of ⁠requests to government and other agencies to produce documentary evidence, but the level of responses are "not presently where we would like it to be".

There was no testimony heard or evidence given ⁠on ​Tuesday, and the commission is yet to determine when it will next sit. Michele Goldman, CEO of the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, said after the hearing that the inquiry would be an opportunity to showcase the community's "horrific" experiences of antisemitism.

But some people directly impacted by the attack ⁠would find it "very hard" to be barred from sharing their accounts with the inquiry, she said. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had initially resisted calls to set ⁠up a Royal Commission, saying the ⁠process would take years, which attracted criticism from Jewish groups and victims' families.

The Bondi attack followed a spate of antisemitic incidents in the country, including the firebombing of a Melbourne synagogue. The government has already responded by tightening gun ‌laws and introducing new legislation ‌against hate speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)