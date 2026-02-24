Soccer-Torino bring in D'Aversa to replace Baroni as manager

Torino have sacked ​manager Marco Baroni ​and replaced him ‌with Roberto ​D'Aversa amid a poor run of form that has ‌left the club just three points above the relegation zone in Serie A. Torino are 15th and have ‌one win in their last seven games, ‌with Sunday's 3-0 loss at Genoa serving as Baroni's final game in charge.

"Torino Football Club is pleased to ⁠announce that ​it ⁠has entrusted the management of the first team to coach ⁠Roberto D'Aversa. The coach has signed a contract ​until June 30, 2026," the Italian club said ⁠in a statement late on Monday. D'Aversa began his professional ⁠playing ​career with AC Milan and represented a host of other Italian clubs. After retiring ⁠he moved into management and has had stints in ⁠charge ⁠of Parma, Sampdoria, Lecce and Empoli.

Torino host Lazio on Sunday.

