Citroen Models Pulled from Roads Amid Deadly Airbag Recalls

The French Transport Minister, Philippe Tabarot, has issued an urgent call for the withdrawal of Citroen C3 and DS3 vehicles associated with a Takata airbag recall from French roads.

This follows tragic incidents, including a woman's death, pointing to the extreme hazards posed by defective airbags that can explode during deployment.

The recall affects vehicles manufactured between 1998 and 2019, while Takata, now bankrupt, spearheaded one of the largest recalls in automotive history.

