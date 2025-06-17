Left Menu

Citroen Models Pulled from Roads Amid Deadly Airbag Recalls

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot has ordered the removal of Citroen C3 and DS3 cars from roads after reports linked faulty Takata airbags to fatalities. The recall affects vehicles from 1998 to 2019, with airbags that can explosively deploy, causing injury or death. Takata filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:35 IST
Citroen Models Pulled from Roads Amid Deadly Airbag Recalls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The French Transport Minister, Philippe Tabarot, has issued an urgent call for the withdrawal of Citroen C3 and DS3 vehicles associated with a Takata airbag recall from French roads.

This follows tragic incidents, including a woman's death, pointing to the extreme hazards posed by defective airbags that can explode during deployment.

The recall affects vehicles manufactured between 1998 and 2019, while Takata, now bankrupt, spearheaded one of the largest recalls in automotive history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

