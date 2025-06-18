China Initiates Evacuation from Iran
China has begun evacuating its citizens from Iran, as reported by China News Service. The first group of Chinese nationals departed Tehran by land, crossing into Turkmenistan. The move marks a significant step in ensuring the safety of Chinese citizens in the region.
Updated: 18-06-2025 10:41 IST
In a concerted effort to ensure the safety of its citizens, China has commenced the evacuation of its nationals from Iran. This initiative was reported by the state-run China News Service.
The first batch of evacuees made their departure from the Iranian capital, Tehran, opting for a land route to reach neighboring Turkmenistan on Tuesday.
China's strategic action reflects its commitment to the well-being of its citizens amid uncertain regional situations.
