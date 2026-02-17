Left Menu

Turkmenistan Eyes Brussels for Energy Dialogue

Turkmenistan's president plans an official visit to Brussels as the European Parliament discusses ratifying a delayed partnership agreement with this Central Asian country. The visit aims to tackle energy issues, highlighting Turkmenistan’s vast gas reserves and its efforts to diversify export markets, currently dominated by China.

Turkmenistan's president is planning an official trip to Brussels, signaling a potential breakthrough in energy dialogues. This development coincides with the European Parliament's reconsideration of a long-delayed partnership with the Central Asian state.

In a joint briefing, EU ambassador Beata Peksa and Turkmenistan's deputy foreign minister Myahri Byashimova confirmed the strategic significance of the proposed talks. While specific dates remain unset, the focus will undoubtedly be on energy, given Turkmenistan's vast gas reserves.

Boasting the world's fourth-largest gas reserves, Turkmenistan is keen to diversify its markets. Presently, its primary gas exports head to China, but the leadership is exploring broader horizons in the European Union.

