Influence Accelerator 2.0: Transforming Leaders into Influential Voices

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra—From June 12 to 15, the second edition of the Influence Accelerator Program (IAP 2.0), hosted by renowned entrepreneurs and authors Sweta and Manish Samota, took place at the Country Inn by Radisson. The four-day event aimed to empower leaders by enhancing their voice and presence in public forums and social media channels.

The immersive program attracted professionals, corporate leaders, and authors intent on transforming themselves into influential figures. Participants engaged in intensive workshops focusing on storytelling, stagecraft, and creating compelling digital content. Highlights included sessions on shooting professional reels and podcasts, aimed at breaking personal barriers and boosting confidence on stage and screen.

Prominent moments included the launch of Sweta and Manish's 19th book, "Spark Flow," during the program. This book serves as a guide for creators and changemakers seeking to inspire and activate their influence. The initiative also features a new season of the India Authors Podcast, giving voice to India's emerging literary talents and industry leaders.

