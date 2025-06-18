Left Menu

EaseMyTrip and OneBanc Unite to Transform Corporate Travel

EaseMyTrip and OneBanc announce a strategic partnership to enhance corporate travel management by integrating EaseMyTrip's EMTDesk services into OneBanc's AI-powered banking platform. This collaboration aims to streamline travel processes, improve policy compliance, and optimize employee experiences, addressing inefficiencies and compliance issues in corporate travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:08 IST
EaseMyTrip and OneBanc Unite to Transform Corporate Travel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

EaseMyTrip, a prominent travel tech platform, and OneBanc, a premium neo-bank, have announced a significant partnership aimed at revolutionizing corporate travel management. The collaboration integrates EaseMyTrip's EMTDesk services with OneBanc's AI-driven payroll banking system, expanding services to corporate clients with seamless onboarding.

The alliance is poised to enhance transparency, efficiency, and compliance for corporate travelers. EMTDesk's user-friendly interface supports various bookings with real-time inventory, and OneBanc's AI platform automates processes, offering valuable insights and personalization. The integration aims to reduce operational costs and regulatory compliance issues while boosting user experience.

Global data points to substantial losses due to manual errors and non-compliance in corporate travel. The partnership plans to create an ecosystem combining banking, payroll, and travel services on a unified AI platform. This promises policy-compliant recommendations, automated payments, and real-time analytics, empowering companies with better rates and policies.

The partnership underscores EaseMyTrip and OneBanc's commitment to innovation and client focus by merging travel and financial technology. Nishant Pitti and Vibhore Goyal, key figures from both companies, envision transforming corporate travel and financial interactions to deliver superior, compliant, and automated experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025