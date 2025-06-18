EaseMyTrip and OneBanc Unite to Transform Corporate Travel
EaseMyTrip and OneBanc announce a strategic partnership to enhance corporate travel management by integrating EaseMyTrip's EMTDesk services into OneBanc's AI-powered banking platform. This collaboration aims to streamline travel processes, improve policy compliance, and optimize employee experiences, addressing inefficiencies and compliance issues in corporate travel.
EaseMyTrip, a prominent travel tech platform, and OneBanc, a premium neo-bank, have announced a significant partnership aimed at revolutionizing corporate travel management. The collaboration integrates EaseMyTrip's EMTDesk services with OneBanc's AI-driven payroll banking system, expanding services to corporate clients with seamless onboarding.
The alliance is poised to enhance transparency, efficiency, and compliance for corporate travelers. EMTDesk's user-friendly interface supports various bookings with real-time inventory, and OneBanc's AI platform automates processes, offering valuable insights and personalization. The integration aims to reduce operational costs and regulatory compliance issues while boosting user experience.
Global data points to substantial losses due to manual errors and non-compliance in corporate travel. The partnership plans to create an ecosystem combining banking, payroll, and travel services on a unified AI platform. This promises policy-compliant recommendations, automated payments, and real-time analytics, empowering companies with better rates and policies.
The partnership underscores EaseMyTrip and OneBanc's commitment to innovation and client focus by merging travel and financial technology. Nishant Pitti and Vibhore Goyal, key figures from both companies, envision transforming corporate travel and financial interactions to deliver superior, compliant, and automated experiences.
