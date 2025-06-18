Speeding Ahead: New FASTag Annual Pass for Highway Travel

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has unveiled a new FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles, set to launch on August 15. Priced at Rs 3,000, the initiative is designed to facilitate hassle-free travel on India's National Highways.

In a social media announcement, Gadkari explained that the pass will be valid for one year or 200 trips, whichever comes first, specifically for non-commercial vehicles like cars, jeeps, and vans. The pass aims to deliver a seamless travel experience by reducing congestion and wait times at toll plazas.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has stated that the pass can be activated on existing FASTags and is optional for users. However, it will only be operational on National Highway fee plazas and not on those managed by State Governments or local bodies.

