Speeding Ahead: New FASTag Annual Pass for Highway Travel

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the introduction of an annual FASTag-based pass for private vehicles, priced at Rs 3,000, effective August 15. This pass aims to simplify toll payments and offer a seamless highway travel experience, allowing for up to 200 trips annually. It will work exclusively for private non-commercial vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a social media announcement, Gadkari explained that the pass will be valid for one year or 200 trips, whichever comes first, specifically for non-commercial vehicles like cars, jeeps, and vans. The pass aims to deliver a seamless travel experience by reducing congestion and wait times at toll plazas.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has stated that the pass can be activated on existing FASTags and is optional for users. However, it will only be operational on National Highway fee plazas and not on those managed by State Governments or local bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

