Left Menu

Global Uncertainties Weigh Down Indian Stock Markets

Indian stock markets closed with slight declines due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and anticipation of the US Federal Reserve's meeting. Major indices like BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 registered minor losses amid sectoral fluctuations. Broader market weakness was evident with declines in midcap and smallcap indices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:37 IST
Global Uncertainties Weigh Down Indian Stock Markets
National Stock Exchange (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock markets closed nearly flat on Wednesday, mirroring the air of uncertainty brought about by Middle Eastern tensions and anticipation surrounding the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The BSE Sensex recorded a drop of 138.64 points, settling at 81,444.66, and the Nifty 50 fell by 41.35 points, concluding at 24,812.05.

This session marked the second day of decline, reflecting a cautious sentiment among investors. Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical Research at SBI Securities, attributed this to growing caution amid geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and the looming US Federal Reserve decision. Market analyst VLA Ambala highlighted that various macroeconomic factors are contributing to a sideways to bearish trend.

Among Nifty's components, IndusInd Bank and Titan were the leading gainers, while TCS and Adani Ports were the prominent losers. Sectoral indices showed mixed results, with Consumer Durables, Private Bank, and Auto closing higher, whereas Media, IT, and Metal sectors lagged. Globally, traders remained cautious, with the US Federal Reserve meeting seen as a potential catalyst. In derivatives, 67 stocks rose while 156 fell, with significant interest in companies like Hindustan Zinc and Uno Minda.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025