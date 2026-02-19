Geopolitical Tensions Roil Indian Markets as Sensex and Nifty Plummet

The Indian stock market witnessed a dramatic downturn on Thursday, with the Sensex tumbling 1,236 points and the Nifty closing near the 25,450-mark. This sharp decline follows heightened geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, causing a broad-based sell-off across sectors.

Experts cite rising Brent crude prices, which hit a year-to-date high, exacerbating inflationary concerns and triggering volatility. The bearish sentiment was further influenced by uncertainties surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-cut path and a weakened Indian rupee.

Major indices across various sectors, including Realty, Power, and Capital Goods, recorded notable losses, contributing to a market value erosion of over Rs 6.79 lakh crore. Investors remain cautious about potential oil supply disruptions and are closely monitoring upcoming macroeconomic data.

(With inputs from agencies.)