Geopolitical Tensions Roil Indian Markets as Sensex and Nifty Plummet
The Indian stock market experienced a significant downturn as the Sensex fell 1,236 points and Nifty closed near 25,450, driven by escalating U.S.-Iran tensions. Surging Brent crude prices and uncertainty around U.S. Fed's rate-cut trajectory further fueled market volatility, ending a three-day gaining streak.
The Indian stock market witnessed a dramatic downturn on Thursday, with the Sensex tumbling 1,236 points and the Nifty closing near the 25,450-mark. This sharp decline follows heightened geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, causing a broad-based sell-off across sectors.
Experts cite rising Brent crude prices, which hit a year-to-date high, exacerbating inflationary concerns and triggering volatility. The bearish sentiment was further influenced by uncertainties surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-cut path and a weakened Indian rupee.
Major indices across various sectors, including Realty, Power, and Capital Goods, recorded notable losses, contributing to a market value erosion of over Rs 6.79 lakh crore. Investors remain cautious about potential oil supply disruptions and are closely monitoring upcoming macroeconomic data.
