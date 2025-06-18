Left Menu

Epiroc's Mega Investment Boost in Karnataka

Epiroc plans to invest Rs 500 crore in Karnataka by 2025, followed by an additional Rs 1,000 crore by 2030. This decision stems from the state's successful roadshow in Sweden, enhancing Karnataka's appeal as a hub for advanced manufacturing. Discussions also involve major companies Tetra Pak and SAAB.

Sweden's Epiroc has announced a significant investment in Karnataka, pledging Rs 500 crore by 2025 and an additional Rs 1,000 crore by 2030. This decision highlights Karnataka's growing prominence in the global manufacturing and innovation landscape.

The announcement was made during a roadshow in Sweden, led by Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M B Patil. The roadshow aims to bolster the state's reputation as a leader in advanced manufacturing, research, and innovation.

Aside from Epiroc, the roadshow saw discussions with other global giants such as Tetra Pak and SAAB. Tetra Pak is exploring partnerships in sustainability, while SAAB plans to base its product leadership team in Bengaluru. The Karnataka delegation included key officials like Selvakumar S and Gunjan Krishna.

