The Game-Changing India-UK Free Trade Agreement

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to provide critical stability and assurance for businesses across both nations, according to India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal. Speaking at the India Global Forum's UK-India Week in London, Goyal expressed confidence that this 'good marriage' will double bilateral trade in the upcoming five years.

The FTA, which was formally announced on May 6, is expected to significantly boost economic engagement between the two countries. UK Minister Jonathan Reynolds praised the agreement as a significant economic triumph for the UK, marking the largest trade agreement since Brexit. It could increase bilateral trade by GBP 25.5 billion annually.

As the agreement undergoes legal text formalization, both governments continue discussions on its finalization. Goyal has engaged with UK counterparts to explore macroeconomic priorities and investment prospects. The comprehensive trade deal has the potential to enhance supply chains, increase employment, and amplify innovation within both economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)