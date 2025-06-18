Left Menu

The Game-Changing India-UK Free Trade Agreement

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement promises stability for businesses. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized its potential to double bilateral trade in five years. The deal, lauded as the UK's biggest post-Brexit achievement, aims to boost trade and investment, benefiting both countries economically and innovatively.

18-06-2025
The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to provide critical stability and assurance for businesses across both nations, according to India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal. Speaking at the India Global Forum's UK-India Week in London, Goyal expressed confidence that this 'good marriage' will double bilateral trade in the upcoming five years.

The FTA, which was formally announced on May 6, is expected to significantly boost economic engagement between the two countries. UK Minister Jonathan Reynolds praised the agreement as a significant economic triumph for the UK, marking the largest trade agreement since Brexit. It could increase bilateral trade by GBP 25.5 billion annually.

As the agreement undergoes legal text formalization, both governments continue discussions on its finalization. Goyal has engaged with UK counterparts to explore macroeconomic priorities and investment prospects. The comprehensive trade deal has the potential to enhance supply chains, increase employment, and amplify innovation within both economies.

