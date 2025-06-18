Air India Tragedy: Chairman's Apology and Assurance

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, expressed profound sorrow for the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the loss of more than 270 lives. In an exclusive interview with Times Now Group Editor-in-Chief Navika Kumar, Chandrasekaran conveyed his condolences to the affected families, conveying the gravity of the situation faced by the Tata-run airline.

The incident, involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner departing for London, has prompted an investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and a high-level government committee. Addressing speculations surrounding the crash, Chandrasekaran maintained that the aircraft AI171 had a clean history and the pilots were highly experienced, urging patience for the probe's outcome.

Additionally, Chandrasekaran clarified that recent DGCA actions against Air India were unrelated to safety issues with AI171. He praised Singapore Airlines for their support and acknowledged communication challenges faced with flight cancellations post-crash, emphasizing efforts to improve passenger information.