U.S. Resumes Student Visa Applications

The United States government has taken steps to renew its commitment to international education by restarting student visa applications. Diplomatic missions across the globe have been directed to resume processing, marking an end to the suspension imposed last month by President Donald Trump's administration.

A senior State Department official disclosed this development on Wednesday, highlighting a significant push to resume educational exchanges with foreign students. The change reflects the administration's intentions to strengthen cross-border education ties.

This move is expected to have a positive impact on foreign students aiming to pursue studies in the United States, enhancing academic, cultural, and economic exchanges between nations.