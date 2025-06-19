Left Menu

U.S. Resumes Student Visa Applications

The United States has instructed its diplomatic missions to restart processing student visa applications, reversing last month's suspension under President Trump's administration. This change reflects an ongoing effort to facilitate international educational exchanges by reopening pathways for foreign students seeking to study in the U.S.

Updated: 19-06-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 02:33 IST
  • United States

The United States government has taken steps to renew its commitment to international education by restarting student visa applications. Diplomatic missions across the globe have been directed to resume processing, marking an end to the suspension imposed last month by President Donald Trump's administration.

A senior State Department official disclosed this development on Wednesday, highlighting a significant push to resume educational exchanges with foreign students. The change reflects the administration's intentions to strengthen cross-border education ties.

This move is expected to have a positive impact on foreign students aiming to pursue studies in the United States, enhancing academic, cultural, and economic exchanges between nations.

