Left Menu

Rocks Shatter Silence: Investigation Launched After Stoning of Rajdhani Express

Stones were thrown at a Rajdhani Express train in Madhya Pradesh, prompting an investigation by the Railway Protection Force. No injuries were reported, but several passengers recounted the frightening experience. Authorities assure the public of prompt action to prevent further incidents and ensure passenger safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:21 IST
Rocks Shatter Silence: Investigation Launched After Stoning of Rajdhani Express
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Stones were hurled at the KSR Bengaluru–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh, causing damage but fortunately no injuries. Authorities are probing the incident, according to a Railway Protection Force official.

The incident occurred late Friday between Rani Kamlapati and Bhopal stations. A passenger recalled a stone smashing through the window, landing on his dinner plate. The RPF is investigating a complaint filed by passenger Deepak Kumar, who reported stones striking the train around 10:30 PM.

BJP leader Chandan Goswami, also on board, remarked on the need for swift arrest of the vandals to prevent recurrence. Immediate window repairs were undertaken by the railway administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025