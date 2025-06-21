Rocks Shatter Silence: Investigation Launched After Stoning of Rajdhani Express

Stones were hurled at the KSR Bengaluru–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh, causing damage but fortunately no injuries. Authorities are probing the incident, according to a Railway Protection Force official.

The incident occurred late Friday between Rani Kamlapati and Bhopal stations. A passenger recalled a stone smashing through the window, landing on his dinner plate. The RPF is investigating a complaint filed by passenger Deepak Kumar, who reported stones striking the train around 10:30 PM.

BJP leader Chandan Goswami, also on board, remarked on the need for swift arrest of the vandals to prevent recurrence. Immediate window repairs were undertaken by the railway administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)