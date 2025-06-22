Left Menu

Air India Adjusts Flight Operations Amid Gulf Tensions

Air India announced temporary reductions in its narrowbody and widebody networks to strengthen operational stability and minimize passenger inconvenience. The airline is also avoiding certain Persian Gulf airspaces caused by regional tensions, potentially extending flight durations. Passengers will be re-accommodated or refunded, prioritizing safety and operational integrity.

Updated: 22-06-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:28 IST
Air India Adjusts Flight Operations Amid Gulf Tensions
An Air India aircraft (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Air India unveiled a temporary curtailment of less than 5% in its narrowbody network, following a prior 15% reduction in widebody international services. This move results in the suspension of three routes and reduced frequency on 19 others, effective until at least July 15.

The airline's strategy aims to bolster operational stability and minimize last-minute passenger disruptions. Despite these cuts, Air India maintains nearly 600 daily flights across 120 domestic and short-haul international routes. Customers affected by these changes are being contacted for alternative flight arrangements, rescheduling, or refunds.

Additionally, due to heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, Air India is rerouting flights to avoid Iranian, Iraqi, and Israeli airspace. This precautionary measure may lengthen flight times for routes to the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and other destinations. The carrier remains in constant consultation with security advisors to ensure passenger and crew safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

