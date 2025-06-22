Left Menu

DGCA Initiates Comprehensive Audit to Elevate Aviation Safety

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced a special audit framework for a thorough evaluation of India's aviation ecosystem. This initiative aims to identify vulnerabilities and enhance safety measures following a recent fatal crash, surpassing traditional siloed assessments for improved regulatory adherence.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken significant steps to enhance aviation safety across India by introducing a rigorous audit framework. This move, aimed at conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the aviation ecosystem, comes shortly after a tragic Air India crash that resulted in numerous casualties both onboard and on the ground.

The newly established audit framework is designed to break away from previous siloed assessment practices within the Indian aviation sector. It focuses on delivering a 360-degree evaluation, scrutinizing safety management systems, operational practices, and regulatory compliance within all aviation domains.

DGCA's initiative targets scheduled and non-scheduled operators, maintenance organizations, training bodies, and more, adopting a risk-based approach to identify vulnerabilities. By doing so, it ensures adherence to international standards and contributes to the resilience of one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.

Latest News

