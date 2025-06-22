Tesla's Groundbreaking Robotaxi Launch: A New Era in Self-Driving Technology
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the launch of the company's robotaxi service, slated to begin Sunday afternoon. Customers will be charged a flat fee of $4.20. This move marks Tesla's significant step towards becoming a leader in self-driving technology, paving the way for future advancements.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company's much-anticipated robotaxi service is set to launch Sunday afternoon.
This development allows customers to access self-driving robotic taxis for a flat fee of $4.20, positioning the electric vehicle giant as a formidable player in the autonomous technology industry.
As Tesla rolls out this innovative service, it aims to secure a strong foothold in the competitive self-driving race.
