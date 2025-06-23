Left Menu

L&T Pioneers India's First ESG Bonds on NSE

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has launched India's inaugural ESG bonds on the NSE, raising Rs 500 crore. This marks a key development in sustainable finance, adhering to SEBI's framework for transparency and accountability. The ESG initiative emphasizes L&T's commitment to responsible governance and environmental stewardship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 19:54 IST
L&T Pioneers India's First ESG Bonds on NSE
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading infra and technology company, has made history by listing India's first ESG bonds on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This groundbreaking move sets a promising precedent for a greener financial future in India. L&T announced that it had successfully raised Rs 500 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) at a coupon rate of 6.35 percent, aligning with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) newly introduced ESG and sustainability-linked bond framework.

The issued NCDs have a three-year maturity and will mature on June 19, 2028, with annual interest payments. HSBC played a crucial role as the sole lead arranger for this significant financial transaction, adhering to SEBI's guidelines introduced on June 5, 2025, aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability among bond issuers, L&T stated.

The framework necessitates vital disclosures, such as sustainability objectives and external evaluations, along with ongoing post-issuance reporting. R Shankar Raman, President, Whole-time Director, and CFO of L&T, expressed pride in leading India's shift toward sustainable finance with this ESG bond listing, underscoring L&T's commitment to long-term sustainable development and responsible governance. The successful issuance marks a milestone in India's financial markets, highlighting a growing investor appetite for ESG-compliant instruments.

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025