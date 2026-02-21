Sebi's Kadam Encourages Innovation Amid AI Controversy

Sunil Kadam, Executive Director of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), appealed to the Indian market ecosystem to foster innovation rather than imitate global ideas.

Kadam's comments follow the India AI Impact Summit 2026 controversy, where a Chinese robo dog was misrepresented as an Indian advancement by Galgotias University.

Kadam emphasized the necessity of increasing investment in research and development, asserting that India can become a leader in innovation if it adapts effectively to the burgeoning AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)