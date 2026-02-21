Left Menu

Sebi's Kadam Encourages Innovation Amid AI Controversy

Sebi's executive director, Sunil Kadam, urges the Indian market to pursue its own innovation rather than imitating others. His remarks follow controversy at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 about a Chinese product being presented as Indian innovation. Kadam highlights the need for research investment and adaptation to AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:28 IST
Sebi's Kadam Encourages Innovation Amid AI Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Kadam, Executive Director of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), appealed to the Indian market ecosystem to foster innovation rather than imitate global ideas.

Kadam's comments follow the India AI Impact Summit 2026 controversy, where a Chinese robo dog was misrepresented as an Indian advancement by Galgotias University.

Kadam emphasized the necessity of increasing investment in research and development, asserting that India can become a leader in innovation if it adapts effectively to the burgeoning AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

 India
2
Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

 Global
3
Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Railway Police Recruitment Drive

Tragedy Strikes Railway Police Recruitment Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026