Sebi's Kadam Encourages Innovation Amid AI Controversy
Sebi's executive director, Sunil Kadam, urges the Indian market to pursue its own innovation rather than imitating others. His remarks follow controversy at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 about a Chinese product being presented as Indian innovation. Kadam highlights the need for research investment and adaptation to AI technology.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:28 IST
Sunil Kadam, Executive Director of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), appealed to the Indian market ecosystem to foster innovation rather than imitate global ideas.
Kadam's comments follow the India AI Impact Summit 2026 controversy, where a Chinese robo dog was misrepresented as an Indian advancement by Galgotias University.
Kadam emphasized the necessity of increasing investment in research and development, asserting that India can become a leader in innovation if it adapts effectively to the burgeoning AI landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
