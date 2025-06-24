Turbulence Over the Gulf: Airlines Brace for Middle Eastern Airspace Crisis

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, airlines encountered fresh challenges as Iran launched an attack on the Al Udeid U.S. military base in Doha. In response, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait temporarily closed their airspace, prompting airlines to suspend flights and avoid key hubs such as Dubai and Doha.

The closure of strategic airspace in the Gulf region has resulted in significant rerouting and delaying of flights, with carriers like American Airlines, United Airlines, and Air Canada suspending operations to key Middle Eastern destinations. Airspace over Iran, Iraq, and extending to the Mediterranean has been notably devoid of commercial air traffic.

This crisis has exacerbated existing issues such as increased flight costs and operational risks, including GPS interference and the threat of military attacks. As the situation remains fluid, airlines continue to monitor developments closely, balancing safety and service continuity in a complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)