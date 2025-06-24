Air India Halts Flights Amid Operational Changes

Air India has abruptly ceased all operations to the Middle East, East Coast of North America, and Europe. The decision was announced on June 23, according to Reuters.

Flights bound for India from North America are redirecting back to their origins, significantly impacting passengers and schedules. This change comes without prior warning, causing widespread disruption.

The sudden halt in operations to these key regions marks a significant shift in strategy for the airline. The reasons behind this decision remain unclear, with further updates anticipated from Air India regarding future service plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)