Delay in EU 'Made in Europe' Policy Sparks Debate

The European Commission postponed the announcement of a policy favoring European-made industrial products due to geographic scope disagreements. The policy, part of the Industrial Accelerator Act, aims to boost EU competitiveness. Some countries warn it could deter investment, while others champion protective measures against cheaper imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:47 IST
The European Commission announced a delay in unveiling its 'Made in Europe' policy, initially set for Thursday, due to disagreements over its geographical scope.

The policy, under the Industrial Accelerator Act, aims to set minimum local manufacturing thresholds for projects funded by public money in key sectors such as batteries and renewable energy.

While countries like France support these regulations to protect European industries, opponents warn that such measures could deter investment and affect the EU's global competitiveness.

