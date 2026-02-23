Delay in EU 'Made in Europe' Policy Sparks Debate

The European Commission announced a delay in unveiling its 'Made in Europe' policy, initially set for Thursday, due to disagreements over its geographical scope.

The policy, under the Industrial Accelerator Act, aims to set minimum local manufacturing thresholds for projects funded by public money in key sectors such as batteries and renewable energy.

While countries like France support these regulations to protect European industries, opponents warn that such measures could deter investment and affect the EU's global competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)