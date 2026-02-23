European Solidarity Faces Hurdles Amid War Anniversary

In a show of solidarity, Germany, France, and other European nations reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine as they braced for the fourth anniversary of a devastating war. Diplomats are in a race against time to finalize fresh sanctions on Russia and a substantial loan for Kyiv.

Amid ongoing tensions, Hungary has threatened to veto EU efforts aimed at aiding Ukraine, a move that could undermine unified European action. While Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban continues to oppose additional measures, most EU members push for economic consequences for Russia's aggression.

As pressure mounts, European leaders emphasize the necessity of raising costs for Russia. The unity of the EU is tested as key decisions on sanctions and financial aid hang in the balance, with Hungary's internal political landscape further complicating the scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)