European Solidarity Faces Hurdles Amid War Anniversary

European countries reaffirm support for Ukraine amidst challenges including Hungary's resistance to imposing new sanctions on Russia and approving a significant loan for Kyiv. Tensions rise as Hungary threatens to veto measures aimed at pressuring Russia, while leaders stress the importance of united European action against Russian aggression.

Updated: 23-02-2026 19:05 IST
In a show of solidarity, Germany, France, and other European nations reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine as they braced for the fourth anniversary of a devastating war. Diplomats are in a race against time to finalize fresh sanctions on Russia and a substantial loan for Kyiv.

Amid ongoing tensions, Hungary has threatened to veto EU efforts aimed at aiding Ukraine, a move that could undermine unified European action. While Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban continues to oppose additional measures, most EU members push for economic consequences for Russia's aggression.

As pressure mounts, European leaders emphasize the necessity of raising costs for Russia. The unity of the EU is tested as key decisions on sanctions and financial aid hang in the balance, with Hungary's internal political landscape further complicating the scenario.

