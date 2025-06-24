Flawed Flights: DGCA Reveals Alarming Defects at Major Airports
The DGCA's surveillance at major airports has exposed recurring defects in the aviation system, including unresolved aircraft issues and faded runway markings. Following a fatal crash, this inspection reviewed operations and airworthiness, leading to demands for corrective actions within a week.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revealed critical defects in India's aviation system following comprehensive surveillance at major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai. The inspection noted recurring aircraft defects and faded runway markings, raising concerns about safety and maintenance standards.
This wide-ranging scrutiny comes in the wake of a tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. The DGCA focused on various aspects such as flight operations, airworthiness, ramp safety, and more, emphasizing the need for immediate corrective measures.
During the surveillance, a scheduled domestic flight was delayed due to worn tyres, highlighting operational inefficiencies. The DGCA has urged that all defects be addressed within seven days, underscoring the urgency of implementing effective monitoring and rectification processes.
