Delhi's Transport Makeover: Advanced Bus Shelters to Redefine Commuting

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has announced plans for modernizing the city's bus queue shelters. Following a study of international designs, new shelters will feature LED lights, digital displays, and are planned in phases across the city. A competition will select final designs for these world-class facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to transform public transport, Delhi's Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh unveiled plans for advanced bus queue shelters across the capital. Inspired by models from Bengaluru, Navi Mumbai, and international cities like Singapore and London, the new shelters promise to enhance commuter experience.

During a review meeting, Singh ordered an expedited development of these modern facilities. The shelters will feature LED lighting and digital display boards, easing route navigation for commuters, officials revealed. A cost analysis and design comparisons are underway to ensure optimal construction.

The project will start with an open competition to decide on the design. With over 2,800 new shelters planned, the endeavor aims to replace aging structures and rationalize bus routes, significantly improving Delhi's transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

