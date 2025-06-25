Delhi's Transport Makeover: Advanced Bus Shelters to Redefine Commuting

In a bid to transform public transport, Delhi's Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh unveiled plans for advanced bus queue shelters across the capital. Inspired by models from Bengaluru, Navi Mumbai, and international cities like Singapore and London, the new shelters promise to enhance commuter experience.

During a review meeting, Singh ordered an expedited development of these modern facilities. The shelters will feature LED lighting and digital display boards, easing route navigation for commuters, officials revealed. A cost analysis and design comparisons are underway to ensure optimal construction.

The project will start with an open competition to decide on the design. With over 2,800 new shelters planned, the endeavor aims to replace aging structures and rationalize bus routes, significantly improving Delhi's transport infrastructure.

