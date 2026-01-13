Revolutionizing Roads: How Software is Shaping India's Electric Two-Wheeler Commuting

Electric two-wheeler riders in Kolkata lead the country in honking, averaging 131 honks per hour, while Bengaluru riders face more frequent panic-braking scenarios than those in Mumbai. This is according to Ather Energy's 2025 year-end riding insights.

These insights are based on data aggregated from over 500,000 electric scooters, which are connected via wireless networks across India. The findings demonstrate how connected technology is increasingly influencing daily commuting behaviors, revealing differences in city-level riding habits.

Ather Energy's data uncovers significant variations in honking and panic-braking behaviors, with Kolkata and Bengaluru on opposite ends of the spectrum. The company's Chief Business Officer, Ravneet Phokela, highlights the rising adoption of software like AtherStack Pro, a connected software suite, which enhances rider experience and safety.

