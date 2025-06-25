Global Airline Chaos: Israel-Iran Conflict Grounds Flights

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has severely disrupted international air travel in the Middle East. Airlines across the globe have announced flight cancellations and suspensions to key destinations due to safety concerns and closed airspace.

Major carriers such as airBaltic and Air India have halted operations to Tel Aviv, while airBaltic has extended cancellations until September 30. Emirates has suspended flights to and from Iran and Iraq until the end of June, impacting connections to major hubs like Dubai and Doha.

The ripple effect of the conflict has affected airlines from Europe to Asia, causing chaos in global flight schedules and leaving travelers in a limbo. The airline industry continues to monitor the volatile situation closely, urging passengers to stay updated on travel advisories.

