Kashmir's Tourism Renaissance: Nine New Destinations and Reviving the Old

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announces the introduction of nine new tourist destinations following the Pahalgam terror attack. With extensive efforts to rebuild tourism, the government aims to address infrastructure gaps and increase repeat visitors, while enhancing existing and new tourist sites.

The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is making strides in revitalizing the region's tourism industry with the introduction of nine new tourist destinations.

In response to the closure of 50 tourist spots after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, Abdullah's administration has already reopened 25 sites. Extensive efforts to rebuild confidence have focused on engaging stakeholders and addressing infrastructure gaps.

Highlighting the importance of repeat tourism, Abdullah emphasized the need for better facilities to ensure tourists return. The government also aims to promote new tourist spots and improve existing sites, with the goal of bolstering the economy as tourism in Jammu and Kashmir continues to recover.

