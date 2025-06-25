GIVA Shines with Rs 530 Crore Funding Boost

Fine jewellery brand GIVA announced on Wednesday it has successfully raised Rs 530 crore in its latest funding round, spearheaded by Creaegis.

The funding round drew participation from existing investors, including Premji Invest, Epiq Capital, and Edelweiss Discovery Fund, according to the company's statement.

The capital injection will bolster GIVA's expansion efforts in both retail and digital spaces, alongside improvements to its tech-based supply chain. Additionally, GIVA aims to deepen its range in lab-grown diamond jewellery and explore new product categories, as it strives to elevate the luxury jewellery experience in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)