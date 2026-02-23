Record 235 Nurses Funded for Prescribing Training

A record 235 primary care registered nurses will begin advanced education this year under the Government’s new Registered Nurse Primary Care Scholarships — nearly double the 120 places originally planned.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the surge in uptake reflects strong demand from nurses seeking to expand their scope of practice and improve patient access to care.

“Last year we committed to supporting up to 120 primary care registered nurses each year over four years to undertake advanced education,” Mr Brown said.

“The very high level of demand has shown how strongly nurses want to take up these opportunities, which is why I’m pleased to confirm 235 scholarships have been awarded for this year, with placements beginning from next week.

“This is the highest number of primary care nurses ever supported into advanced education in a single year.”

Training Pipeline Doubles Within Existing Funding

Of the 235 nurses currently working in primary and community healthcare settings:

147 will undertake a Postgraduate Diploma in Prescribing

88 will complete a Master of Nursing

The expansion has been achieved within existing funding allocations, effectively doubling training capacity for 2026 without additional budget expenditure.

Nurses who complete the postgraduate diploma can qualify as registered nurse prescribers, working within collaborative healthcare teams and prescribing from an approved medicines list. Many are expected to continue toward nurse practitioner status — one of the most senior and autonomous clinical nursing roles in New Zealand.

Expanded Prescribing Powers Drive Demand

The increase in scholarship numbers follows a major expansion of prescribing rights announced in December, which added 211 medicines to the list nurse prescribers can prescribe.

These medicines cover a wide range of common and long-term conditions, including:

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Respiratory conditions

Menopause symptoms

Other chronic and community-managed illnesses

Mr Brown said the timing of the scholarship expansion is critical as the health system adapts to these broader prescribing powers.

“Nurse prescribers can now prescribe 211 additional medicines — covering a wide range of common and long-term conditions. As more nurses gain these advanced qualifications, patients will see real benefits through faster, more convenient access to care closer to home.”

Reducing Pressure on GPs and Hospitals

Primary care services across New Zealand have faced increasing demand due to population growth, ageing demographics, and rising chronic disease rates.

Expanding the number of nurse prescribers is seen as a key workforce strategy to:

Improve timely access to routine and ongoing care

Reduce GP workload

Ease pressure on hospital outpatient services

Strengthen care delivery in rural and underserved communities

“Growing the number of nurse prescribers is a practical way to improve access to care, particularly for patients who rely on regular, ongoing treatment,” Mr Brown said.

“Enabling nurses to work at the top of their scope helps reduce pressure on GPs and hospitals and ensures more patients can be seen sooner.”

Strengthening the Long-Term Workforce

The scholarship programme also strengthens the pipeline toward nurse practitioner roles, which require advanced clinical education at Master’s level and provide greater autonomy in diagnosis and treatment.

By investing in postgraduate education for primary care nurses, the Government is signalling a shift toward a more multidisciplinary, team-based healthcare model.

“New Zealand registered nurses already deliver exceptional care in communities across the country,” Mr Brown said.

“Empowering more of them to prescribe will help build a more responsive and sustainable health system, while strengthening the pipeline into future nurse practitioner roles.”

He congratulated scholarship recipients for committing to further study while continuing to serve their communities.

“Choosing to continue your training while serving your community is a significant commitment, and it reflects the dedication you have to improving care for New Zealanders.”

The first cohort of scholarship-supported nurses will begin their advanced education placements next week.