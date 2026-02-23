The Political Saga of Mukul Roy: From TMC's Architect to BJP's Strategist

Mukul Roy, once a pivotal figure in West Bengal politics and former railway minister, died on Monday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 71. Known for his strategic prowess, Roy's career was marked by significant roles in various political parties.

Beginning with the Youth Congress, Roy became a founding member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 1998, rapidly emerging as a central figure and strategist. His expertise was crucial in TMC's 2011 victory, which ended the three-decade rule of the Left Front. Despite controversies, including his association with the Saradha chit fund case, he continued to wield influence.

Roy's relationship with the TMC soured, leading him to join the BJP in 2017, where he played a strategic role in expanding the party's presence in West Bengal. However, his return to TMC was marked by political challenges, and his health issues eventually led to his gradual withdrawal from politics.