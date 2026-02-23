Mysterious Blaze Torches School Buses

A significant fire erupted in the early hours of Monday at a school ground in Thundathil, causing substantial damage to multiple school buses, police confirmed.

The blaze, which broke out around 2.45 am, completely destroyed three buses and partially damaged another. Fire and rescue teams quickly responded, extinguishing the flames in about 30 minutes.

Officials are investigating potential foul play, especially as a tempo traveller was found near the buses. School authorities and locals are wary of accidental origins, and police inquiries are underway to determine the fire's cause.