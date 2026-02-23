Left Menu

Mysterious Blaze Torches School Buses

A fire at a school ground in Thundathil destroyed three school buses and partially damaged another. Firefighters controlled the blaze within 30 minutes. Suspicion arose due to a nearby tempo traveller. Authorities suspect foul play and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-02-2026 09:46 IST
  • India

A significant fire erupted in the early hours of Monday at a school ground in Thundathil, causing substantial damage to multiple school buses, police confirmed.

The blaze, which broke out around 2.45 am, completely destroyed three buses and partially damaged another. Fire and rescue teams quickly responded, extinguishing the flames in about 30 minutes.

Officials are investigating potential foul play, especially as a tempo traveller was found near the buses. School authorities and locals are wary of accidental origins, and police inquiries are underway to determine the fire's cause.

