Karnataka's Bike Taxi Ban Faces Legal Challenge: Court Hears Key Arguments

In Karnataka, a legal battle continues over the state's ban on bike taxis, as petitioners argue they are crucial for urban mobility. The Karnataka High Court heard appeals from major ride-hailing platforms and associations against a previous ruling. The case challenges the state's decision, citing existing policies and legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court was engaged in a legal debate on Wednesday over the state's blanket ban on bike taxis, a matter which advocates argue is pivotal for urban mobility. Petitioners including Ola, Uber, and Rapido contend that these services should operate under existing legal frameworks, arguing they're essential, not merely luxurious.

A Division Bench, led by Acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice C M Joshi, listened to appeals by ride-hailing companies and bike taxi associations. They challenge an April decision that halted bike taxi operations until state guidelines under the Motor Vehicles Act were issued. The ruling had blocked motorcycle registrations as transport vehicles, mandating a service shutdown by mid-June.

Advocate Shashank Garg highlighted the role of bike taxis in easing congestion and ensuring last-mile connectivity, referencing Karnataka's 2021 E-Bike Taxi Policy. Legal representatives argue the policy shift is politically influenced and cite constitutional rights to support their case. The court has slated the next hearing for July 2.

