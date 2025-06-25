Odisha Shifts Gears: EV Policy 2.0 Targets 50% Electric Vehicles by 2036

The Odisha government has rolled out EV Policy 2.0, setting an ambitious goal to achieve at least 50% battery-operated electric vehicles in all new vehicle registrations by 2036.

As part of revising the Odisha EV Policy 2021, the state plans to extend the policy's validity and increase incentives for electric vehicle buyers and Charge Point Operators, according to an official statement released on Wednesday. The policy framework discussion, attended by Usha Padhee, principal secretary of Commerce & Transport, and Vishal Kumar Dev, principal secretary of Energy, highlighted the state's objectives for electric mobility transition.

Significant growth in EV registrations was noted, rising from 1.16% in 2021 to 8.71% as of June 20, 2025. The state's infrastructure includes over 550 Public Charging Stations supported by two-wheeler manufacturers, power distribution companies, and oil marketing companies. The State Transport Authority is actively soliciting proposals to develop charging stations at strategic locations, adopting a comprehensive strategy to boost both manufacturing and consumer demand for a sustainable EV ecosystem.