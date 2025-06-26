Decoding the Air India Disaster: Unraveling the Truth

India's civil aviation ministry is diligently working to piece together the sequence of events that led to the tragic Air India crash, which claimed the lives of 260 people earlier this month. The investigation seeks to identify critical contributing factors.

A specialized team under the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau commenced the extraction of vital data from the aircraft's black boxes starting June 24. Officials have successfully retrieved the crash protection module from the front black box, gaining access to its memory module and downloading essential data.

The ministry has confirmed that detailed analysis of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) is currently in progress, aiming to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)