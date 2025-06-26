Left Menu

Decoding the Air India Disaster: Unraveling the Truth

India's civil aviation ministry is investigating the Air India crash that killed 260 people. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is analyzing the black boxes to understand the sequence of events and contributing factors of the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:41 IST
Decoding the Air India Disaster: Unraveling the Truth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's civil aviation ministry is diligently working to piece together the sequence of events that led to the tragic Air India crash, which claimed the lives of 260 people earlier this month. The investigation seeks to identify critical contributing factors.

A specialized team under the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau commenced the extraction of vital data from the aircraft's black boxes starting June 24. Officials have successfully retrieved the crash protection module from the front black box, gaining access to its memory module and downloading essential data.

The ministry has confirmed that detailed analysis of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) is currently in progress, aiming to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025