Global Markets React to Tariffs and Trade Talks

Global markets exhibited mixed reactions as investors analyzed data on durable goods, employment, and consumer spending in light of President Trump's tariff policies. The US dollar weakened amid rate cut discussions, while oil prices stabilized after a sharp decline. Key trade negotiations involving Japan and the US remain a focal point.

Global Markets React to Tariffs and Trade Talks
  Thailand

On Thursday, world shares presented a mixed performance while the US dollar experienced a dip as investors processed recent market volatility. Eyes were set on US reports regarding durable goods, job markets, and consumer spending, as analysts assessed the economic impact of President Donald Trump's increased tariffs.

Europe's major indexes reflected optimism, with Germany's DAX increasing by 0.7%, and Paris's CAC 40 and Britain's FTSE 100 both nudging upward by 0.1%. Meanwhile, US market futures showed positive movement, hinting at a promising trading day. In Asia, a July 9 deadline for critical trade talks loomed, threatening higher US tariffs on Japanese imports.

Oil prices saw stabilization following a significant plunge earlier in the week, while bond yields remained relatively consistent. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell faced pressure from President Trump to lower interest rates more aggressively, despite potential inflation risks. The dollar weakened further after Trump's critical remarks on Powell's policies.

