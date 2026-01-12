Left Menu

Japan's Deep-Sea Mining Venture: A Bold Step Towards Rare Earth Independence

A Japanese mining ship has embarked on a pioneering journey to extract rare-earth mud near Minamitori Island, aiming to reduce Japan's reliance on China for these crucial minerals. This initiative represents a significant technological advancement and a strategic effort amidst rising tensions with Beijing regarding rare-earth exports.

On Monday, a Japanese mining ship set sail for a remote coral atoll to explore mud rich in rare earths. This mission marks a historic global attempt to continuously lift rare-earth seabed sludge from deep waters near Minamitori Island. Japan aims to cut its reliance on China for critical minerals amid tightening supply.

Japan, aligning with Western allies, has been actively reducing dependency on China for these pivotal minerals, essential in manufacturing cars, smartphones, and military equipment. The project led by Shoichi Ishii, signifies Japan's strategic push to diversify its rare earth resources. With a crew of 130, the ship is scheduled to dock back on February 14.

The backdrop to this initiative is rising tensions, with China having recently restricted exports of vital minerals to Japan. This geopolitical maneuvering is prompting heightened efforts by Japan to achieve mineral self-sufficiency, evidenced by significant investments in domestic projects like the Minamitori Island exploration.

