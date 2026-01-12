Left Menu

Fed-Indictment Tensions Shake Markets: How Powell's Battle Rattles Investors

The dollar and U.S. equity futures dropped following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's revelation about threats from the Trump administration involving a criminal indictment. This has raised concerns over central bank independence and left investors uncertain about the future of interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 08:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 08:29 IST
The dollar and U.S. equity futures witnessed a decline after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disclosed that the Trump administration had threatened him with a criminal indictment, creating concerns about the central bank's autonomy among investors.

Following Powell's remarks, S&P 500 futures decreased by 0.5%, while European futures saw a 0.1% decline in the Asia morning session. The dollar also slipped by nearly 0.2% against its major counterparts, driving it below 158 yen and $1.1660 per euro.

Adding to tensions, gold prices soared to a record high over $4,600 an ounce amid unrest in Iran, further influencing the markets. With grand jury subpoenas served over Powell's congressional testimony, the confrontation between Powell and President Trump intensifies, signaling potential ramifications for interest-rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

