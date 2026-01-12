Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Federal Reserve Under Siege

Tensions between the White House and the Federal Reserve have intensified. Fed Chair Jerome Powell faces threats of criminal indictment over headquarters renovations, which are seen as pressure to cut interest rates. This conflict is impacting global markets with noticeable effects on currencies, gold, and bond yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 08:34 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 08:34 IST
Escalating Tensions: Federal Reserve Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Over the weekend, tensions between the White House and the Federal Reserve escalated as Chair Jerome Powell revealed threats of a criminal indictment over the Fed's headquarters renovation. Powell described these threats as an attempt to pressure the Fed into cutting interest rates.

The ongoing conflict has stirred financial markets, with the U.S. dollar weakening, stock futures sliding, and Treasury futures rallying. Analysts suggest these movements reflect investor concerns about the Fed's independence and the broader implications for U.S. monetary policy.

Market experts are watching closely as the White House's attempts to influence the Fed could result in significant governance and policy challenges, creating uncertainty in the markets. The scenario highlights the delicate balance of power between political administration and financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sonalika Tractors: Celebrating 30 Years of 'Jeetne Ka Dum' with Global Excellence

Sonalika Tractors: Celebrating 30 Years of 'Jeetne Ka Dum' with Global Excel...

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Poised for Agricultural Export Boom with New APEDA Office

Chhattisgarh Poised for Agricultural Export Boom with New APEDA Office

 India
3
Gold and Defense Stocks Surge Amid Trump’s Greenland Ambitions

Gold and Defense Stocks Surge Amid Trump’s Greenland Ambitions

 Global
4
Finnish Authorities Release Seized Ship Amid Ongoing Undersea Cable Sabotage Investigation

Finnish Authorities Release Seized Ship Amid Ongoing Undersea Cable Sabotage...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026