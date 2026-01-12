Escalating Tensions: Federal Reserve Under Siege

Over the weekend, tensions between the White House and the Federal Reserve escalated as Chair Jerome Powell revealed threats of a criminal indictment over the Fed's headquarters renovation. Powell described these threats as an attempt to pressure the Fed into cutting interest rates.

The ongoing conflict has stirred financial markets, with the U.S. dollar weakening, stock futures sliding, and Treasury futures rallying. Analysts suggest these movements reflect investor concerns about the Fed's independence and the broader implications for U.S. monetary policy.

Market experts are watching closely as the White House's attempts to influence the Fed could result in significant governance and policy challenges, creating uncertainty in the markets. The scenario highlights the delicate balance of power between political administration and financial institutions.

