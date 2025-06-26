Left Menu

Flipspaces Secures Rs 50 Crore for Global Expansion and Technological Advancements

Flipspaces, a startup providing design and building solutions for commercial spaces, has raised Rs 50 crore from Asiana Fund to boost its growth in India, the US, and the UAE. This fresh capital will enhance Flipspaces' technology, explore new markets, and leverage Asiana Fund's extensive experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:34 IST
Startup Flipspaces, known for its design and building solutions for commercial spaces, has successfully secured Rs 50 crore from Asiana Fund as part of its strategic expansion efforts.

Earlier this year, Flipspaces attracted USD 35 million from investors, a move that signaled the company's growing appeal and potential within the commercial interior design sector.

With the new funding, Flipspaces aims to expand its operations in India, the US, and the UAE, enhance its technological capabilities, and explore inorganic growth opportunities. Founder & CEO Kunal Sharma emphasized the invaluable experience Asiana Fund brings to the table.

