Left Menu

India's Corporate Sector Rebounds with 7.2% Sales Growth in 2024-25

The Reserve Bank of India reports a sales growth increase to 7.2% for listed private non-financial companies in 2024-25, up from 4.7% the previous year. Key growth sectors include IT and non-IT services, while manufacturing sees modest gains amid rising input costs impacting overall profit margins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:00 IST
India's Corporate Sector Rebounds with 7.2% Sales Growth in 2024-25
Reserve Bank of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to the Reserve Bank of India, sales growth for listed private non-financial companies in India improved to 7.2% in the fiscal year 2024-25, a significant rise from the previous year's figure of 4.7%. This data comes from a comprehensive analysis of 3,902 listed non-government non-financial companies.

In the manufacturing sector, sales increased by 6.0% compared to a 3.5% rise the prior year, buoyed by robust performances in the automobile, electrical machinery, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals industries. However, the petroleum, iron, and steel sectors faced a downturn, experiencing contractions in their sales.

The information technology sector defied global challenges, recording a growth rate of 7.1%, up from 5.5% last year, while non-IT services companies enjoyed double-digit growth, driven by strong performances in telecommunications, transport and storage, and wholesale and retail trade sectors.

Rising input costs affected the manufacturing sector, with raw material expenses increasing by 6.6% and the raw material-to-sales ratio climbing to 55.7% from 54.2% a year ago. Staff costs rose by 10.0% in manufacturing, 4.4% in IT, and 12.0% in non-IT services, though the staff-to-sales ratio remained stable for manufacturing and moderated for services.

Despite higher input costs, operating profit growth for manufacturing companies slowed to 6.0% from 12.4% the previous year, while non-IT services saw a decrease to 15.9% growth. IT companies saw a slight increase to 6.1%. The operating profit margin fell by 20, 80, and 30 basis points to 14.2%, 21.9%, and 22.1% for manufacturing, IT, and non-IT services, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025