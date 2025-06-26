Left Menu

India Steers Global GenAI Adoption Amid Job Displacement Worries

India leads global GenAI adoption with 92% of employees using AI tools, outpacing the global average of 72%. However, a report by Boston Consulting Group highlights that only 51% of frontline workers are regular users. The Global South continues to lead, but fears over job displacement loom large.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is at the forefront of global GenAI adoption, with 92% of employees embracing artificial intelligence tools, far surpassing the global average of 72%, according to a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report. The integration of AI into everyday work practices is seamless for 72% of respondents, who report regular use.

However, the true value of GenAI is recognized by a limited number of companies that have gone beyond tool deployment to fully revamp workflows, as outlined in BCG's report, 'AI at Work 2025: Momentum Builds, But Gaps Remain'. Based on feedback from over 10,600 workers across 11 countries, the third edition of BCG's annual survey shows strong AI adoption overall, yet only 51% of frontline employees are regular users, a statistic that has plateaued.

The Global South is leading the charge, with India at 92% and the Middle East at 87% reporting the highest levels of regular AI use. Despite this, these regions express significant anxiety about automation's impact, with fears of job loss far exceeding the 41% global average. Nipun Kalra, BCG's India Leader, emphasized the need for structured training to offset these concerns and enable responsible and inclusive AI scaling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

