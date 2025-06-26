India Steers Global GenAI Adoption Amid Job Displacement Worries

India is at the forefront of global GenAI adoption, with 92% of employees embracing artificial intelligence tools, far surpassing the global average of 72%, according to a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report. The integration of AI into everyday work practices is seamless for 72% of respondents, who report regular use.

However, the true value of GenAI is recognized by a limited number of companies that have gone beyond tool deployment to fully revamp workflows, as outlined in BCG's report, 'AI at Work 2025: Momentum Builds, But Gaps Remain'. Based on feedback from over 10,600 workers across 11 countries, the third edition of BCG's annual survey shows strong AI adoption overall, yet only 51% of frontline employees are regular users, a statistic that has plateaued.

The Global South is leading the charge, with India at 92% and the Middle East at 87% reporting the highest levels of regular AI use. Despite this, these regions express significant anxiety about automation's impact, with fears of job loss far exceeding the 41% global average. Nipun Kalra, BCG's India Leader, emphasized the need for structured training to offset these concerns and enable responsible and inclusive AI scaling.

