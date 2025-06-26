Left Menu

Trade Wars Trigger Economic Contraction in First Quarter

The US economy contracted by 0.5% in early 2025 as trade wars affected business operations. Imports surged by 37.9%, pulling GDP down by nearly 4.7 percentage points. Consumer spending and government expenditure also fell. Despite this, second-quarter growth is expected to rebound to 3%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:39 IST
Trade Wars Trigger Economic Contraction in First Quarter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. economy experienced a contraction in the first quarter of 2025, shrinking at a 0.5% annual rate due to trade disruptions initiated by President Donald Trump. The Commerce Department's report marks an unexpected decline from previous GDP estimates.

The downturn was primarily driven by a massive surge in imports, as U.S. firms and consumers raced to purchase foreign goods prior to the imposition of tariffs, which nearly deducted 4.7 percentage points from GDP. Additionally, consumer spending and federal government expenses both recorded significant drops.

Despite these setbacks, projections suggest a recovery in economic growth for the second quarter, with forecasts predicting a rebound to 3%. The upcoming initial GDP analysis for April-June is anticipated to shed further light on the economic trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025