Left Menu

Haryana Embraces Unified Pension Scheme to Benefit State Employees

Haryana's government adopts the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), benefiting over 2 lakh employees appointed since January 2006. Effective from August 1, 2025, the scheme assures minimum pension and family pension, with increased government contribution. It also supports investment choices managed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:33 IST
Haryana Embraces Unified Pension Scheme to Benefit State Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has committed to improving the financial security of its employees by adopting the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) under the National Pension System. The decision, announced on Thursday, promises significant benefits for state employees hired on or after January 1, 2006.

With an implementation date of August 1, 2025, the scheme is set to provide a guaranteed minimum pension and family benefits, impacting over 2 lakh government workers. Contributors stand to receive 50% of their last year's average basic pay upon retirement, provided they completed 25 years of service.

The cabinet is taking progressive steps, increasing its contribution rate to 18.5%, compared to the current 14% under the existing system. Additionally, the initiative introduces flexibility in investment choices, adhering to the guidance of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority. This ensures that state employees have more control over their retirement funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025